Ariana Grande Visits Manchester Victims in Children’s Hospital

Ariana Grande visited children injured in the Manchester bombing attack earlier today (June 2).

The singer paid a call to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where she took photos with several patients.

Related: Ariana Grande Posts Heartfelt Letter to Bombing Victims

Ariana will headline a special ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert this Sunday 4 June. Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan are all confirmed to perform.

Proceeds from the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, in aid of grieving families and victims of the horrific attack on Grande’s concert on May 22.

Check out some of the photos below.