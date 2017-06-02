Carson Daly Mornings Shares Advice To Their Graduating Selves

June 2, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Education, graduation, advice, school, student

By Sarah Carroll

It’s graduation season and as the old saying goes, “hindsight is 20-20.”

There’s so much we’ve learned over the years that we wish we knew back in high school and college.

So, in honor of all you students in the caps and gowns, Carson and the rest of us on the morning show shared our best advice.

“Stop smoking. Immediately,” Carson said. “Also don’t date actresses in Los Angeles!”

“Pay your bills. Pay ’em on time,” Producer Angie chimed in.

Listen to what else Carson and the crew had to say above!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live