Carson Daly Mornings Shares Advice To Their Graduating Selves

By Sarah Carroll

It’s graduation season and as the old saying goes, “hindsight is 20-20.”

There’s so much we’ve learned over the years that we wish we knew back in high school and college.

So, in honor of all you students in the caps and gowns, Carson and the rest of us on the morning show shared our best advice.

“Stop smoking. Immediately,” Carson said. “Also don’t date actresses in Los Angeles!”

“Pay your bills. Pay ’em on time,” Producer Angie chimed in.

Listen to what else Carson and the crew had to say above!

