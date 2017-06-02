WATCH: Kevin Hart’s Dad Once Stole A Dog

June 2, 2017 7:10 AM
Filed Under: Dogs, jimmy kimmel, Kevin Hart, Pets

By Sarah Carroll

Kevin Hart is coming out with a brand new book and the cover is pretty darn adorable.

Hart appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night (June 1) to promote the book, and Kimmel was curious if he’s always been a dog person.

That’s when Hart admitted that when he was a kid, his dad once stole a dog!

“Growing up, I had a dog for 15 minutes,” he admitted. “My dad stole a dog and lied and acted like it was ours. He stole a grown dog!”

It seemed like the perfect plan until the real owner showed up at their front door.

“My dad was just standing there. He was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ and they’re like, ‘Our dog is right there by your leg!'”

Hart was understandably bummed out when the dog was returned to its rightful owner, but his dad pointed out, “Well, you all had a dog for a little bit, didn’t you?”

Watch the hilarious clip above!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live