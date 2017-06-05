After This Weekend, I Will Never…

June 5, 2017 9:20 AM

By Sarah Carroll

We like to party hard on the weekends, which means we run the risk of some major regrets once Monday rolls around!

Carson was curious to find out what we learned over the past few days, so he asked us this question: “After this weekend, I will never…”

Producer Angie and I had no problem filling in that blank!

Long story short, I had an unfortunate incident while making jello shots, and meanwhile, Producer Angie vowed to never go wine tasting again!

A bunch of you loyal listeners called in to share your weekend confessions and we were pretty impressed with your solid advice. Take a listen to the whole segment above!

