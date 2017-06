DJ Khaled and Drake have joined forces for the new track “To The Max.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez Refers to Drake as Her Booty Call?

Drizzy is the latest in a string of big-name cameos from Khaled’s forthcoming album Grateful.

The album also features Beyoncé, Jay Z, Drake, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo and Rihanna.

Check out the new collaborative track below: