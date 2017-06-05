Former Laker Derek Fisher Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Crash On 101 Freeway

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving following a crash on the 101 Freeway, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said in a news release that the 42-year-old was traveling northbound on the thoroughfare just east of the 405 Freeway interchange when he veered to the right and onto the paved right shoulder.

Authorities said Fisher’s vehicle – a 2015 Cadillac – continued across the right shoulder, and collided with the raised concrete curb and guardrail, and overturned.

The crash unfolded just after 3 a.m. Sunday in Sherman Oaks.

After the crash, Fisher and his passenger were assisted out of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said a DUI evaluation was conducted on Fisher and he blew a .08 on the breathalyzer and he was subsequently arrested without incident.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Things haven’t gone smoothly since Fisher’s career ended.

Phil Jackson hired him as coach of the New York Knicks and then fired him a year-and-a-half later.

Then there was the alleged love triangle. Matt Barnes and Derek fisher are former teammates with the Lakers. Gloria Govan is Matt Barnes former wife. They had two children together.

In 2015 Barnes reportedly went to Govan’s house where he found Fisher. The two former Lakers teammates got into a fight.

Last January Fisher’s house was burglarized. Police said $300,000 worth of jewelry including all five of his NBA Championship rings from his time with the Lakers were stolen.