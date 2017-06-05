New Kanye West track ‘Hold Tight’ Features Migos and Young Thug

By Jon Wiederhorn

A pair of new Kanye West tracks leaked last night. The first, “Hold Tight,” features Migos and Young Thug and the second, “Euro (Switch Hands)” is a duet with A$AP Rocky.

Related: Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ was Originally Named ‘Donda’s Boy‘

Both songs were leaked by Music Mafia, the site that allegedly hacked Drake’s Twitter account and retrieved unreleased music, reports NME. It is still unclear whether the tunes are brand new cuts or outtakes from The Life of Pablo.

While “Hold Tight” remains on social media, “Euro (Switch Hands)” keeps getting posted and taken down.

There have been reports that West is currently working on a new album in the mountains of Wyoming. Kanye has apparently spent the last week there and worked on two other seven-day sessions this year, TMZ reports.

Listen to “Hold Tight” here.