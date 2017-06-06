Craigslist Ad Seeking “BBQ Dad” Goes Viral

By Sarah Carroll

So, you want to throw a backyard barbecue? You better stock up on burgers, beer, bratwurst…and generic father figures?

A group of twenty-somethings planning a party in Spokane, Washington have gone viral for posting a Craigslist ad seeking a “Generic Father” to man the grill!

The big BBQ is scheduled to go down June 17, the day before Fathers Day.

Guys seeking a 'generic' dad on Craigslist ad want a paternal presence at their BBQ https://t.co/CJ5k0DGziG pic.twitter.com/dCN8FvROi8 — Mashable (@mashable) June 5, 2017

The right candidate for the job will need to:

Grill hamburgers and hot dogs (whilst drinking a beer)

Provide his own grill

Refer to all attendees as “Big Guy,” “Chief,” “Sport,” “Champ,” etc. (whilst drinking a beer)

Talk about dad things like lawnmowers, building decks, Jimmy Buffet, etc. (whilst drinking a beer)

Desired qualifications include a minimum of 18 years experience as a father, 10 years of grilling experience, and an “appreciation of a nice, cold beer on a hot summer day.”

The BBQ dad needs to be available from 4pm-8pm, but is welcome to stay for the duration of the rager. How kind.

And here’s the kicker…special preference will be given to dads named Bill, Randy, or Dave! The internet is truly a beautiful thing.

The job of “BBQ Dad” isn’t a paid gig, but the chosen father will receive “all of the food and cold beer that his heart desires.”

So far, the party planners have received tons of responses, but they haven’t found “the one” quite yet.

