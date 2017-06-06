How To Be “Cool” On Social Media, According To Teenagers

By Sarah Carroll

You may love posting photos of your Unicorn Frappuccinos and old Halloween costumes, but according to teenagers, that’s totally lame.

Mashable asked a bunch of Gen Zers about the art of posting on social media and it turns out there’s a lot we need to learn!

Here are a few tips from the youths:

Don’t follow a ton of people. In fact, you should have twice as many followers than the amount of people that you’re following. Hashtags should only be used ironically. And apparently, #throwbackthursday and #tbt are officially “lame.” Don’t post videos often and when you do, make sure they’re short. Teens don’t want to watch you sing along to 17 different songs when you’re hanging out at the Rihanna concert. Teens only want to see you doing exciting things. So if you’re having a lazy Sunday in bed, don’t you dare start snapping! Keep emojis to a minimum. No more than three max. Food photos are another big no-no. You can post one everyone once in a while, but don’t go overboard. Stop posting tons of selfies. According to teenagers, solo shots make it look like you have no friends.

Well, there you have it!

What did Carson and the morning show have to say about these guidelines? Take a listen above!

