Oreo O’s Cereal Is Coming Back After 10 Years

The iconic '90s cereal will be available beginning June 23 for $3.99 a box. June 6, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: cereal, Oreo O's, Oreos

By Sarah Carroll

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

Oreo O’s are officially making a comeback 10 years after it disappeared from store shelves!

The iconic ’90s cereal will be available beginning June 23 for $3.99 a box and will taste just like you remembered.

“Fans of the iconic Oreo O’s cereal will find the product has stayed true to its roots, with Oreo cookie bits and a crème coating combined to make the chocolaty, crunchy O’s that can be enjoyed in a bowl with milk, or straight out of the box,” a spokesperson told PopSugar.

Walmart has exclusive rights to sell Oreo O’s for the first three months. After that, you can check out the Post brand store locator to find it at a store near you.

Needless to say, people are pretty darn excited about it.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live