Chance the Rapper, New Edition to be Honored at 2017 BET Awards

By Annie Reuter

Chance the Rapper and New Edition will be honored later this month at the 2017 BET Awards, which takes place on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. During the evening, Chance will receive the Humanitarian Award and New Edition will be handed the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Earlier this year, New Edition were featured in a three-part miniseries on the network, the first scripted music program for BET. The self-titled biopic revealed how five childhood friends from the projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts were forever changed after winning a local talent show.

The 2017 BET Awards will be telecast live and will feature performances by Bruno Mars, Future, Migos, Trey Songz and Tamar Braxton. Leslie Jones will host.