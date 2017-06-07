Six Signs Your Relationship Has Entered The Friend Zone

By Sarah Carroll

Once you’re in love and in a committed relationship, the friend zone isn’t something most couples worry about.

But if you don’t take the time to keep romance alive, you may suddenly find yourself in that very situation!

Cosmopolitan recently shared a few of the warning signs and how to fix them. They included:

Your partner is less physically intimate with you You don’t feel like your partner is putting in any effort Your partner doesn’t talk to you when something is clearly bothering them Your partner stops taking care of themselves Your relationship becomes a routine with no mystery or spontaneity Your partner spends more time and work and less time with you.

Carson and Producer Angie are both married and offered up their two cents on the topic. Listen to what they had to say above!

And if you want to learn how to fix these red flags, check out Cosmo’s article HERE.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram