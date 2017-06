By Sarah Carroll

It’s LGBT Pride Month and this weekend, thousands will gather in West Hollywood to celebrate with a massive festival and parade.

Jimmy Kimmel decided to take part in his own very unique way — he sent his staff to the middle of WeHo to ask people on the street to share the straightest thing they’ve ever done.

He got some hilarious responses including “going to Barnes & Noble with my family” to peeing in the sink without taking out the dishes!

Check out the full segment below:

