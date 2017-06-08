Selena Gomez Describes Her New Album As “Intentional, Refreshing, & Moody”

By Sarah Carroll

Selena Gomez may not know when she’s releasing her third solo studio album, but she can already describe it in three simple words.

“Intentional, refreshing, and moody,” she told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “But in a good way. I’m all about a good mood, vibey.”

The 24-year-old entertainer dropped her current single, “Bad Liar,” last month, but don’t expect the rest of the record to sound just like the funky mid-tempo tune.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don’t know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds,” she revealed.

“I’m not just saying that because I feel like, ‘Oh, that’s exciting!’ Every song I’m setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that. So, I don’t know where it’s going to go, but I can say I have an album because it’s a lot of music.”

Gomez was inspired to spend time in the studio after taking a brief hiatus last year to focus on herself.

“Last year was a lot. I canceled my tour and I took some time off because I kind of felt there was a lot that I wasn’t satisfied with and there was stuff in my personal life, but more than anything, it was just me trying to take care of my mental health and my actual health…I just think that if you’re not happy, it’s going to translate, at least for me, in everything that I do. ”

Unlike other artists who are choosing to drop standalone singles, Gomez is intent on releasing a full album.

“I appreciate albums. I get it. I know how much music is changing, but you know, I’ve still got my fan base that I want to special things to, music that deserves to be listened to that maybe won’t be on the radio. It will just be for them.”

In addition to her new album, Gomez will continue to serve as an executive producer on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which was recently renewed for a second season. The show caused some controversy for the way in which portrayed teenage suicide.

“It’s a very difficult and complicated story to tell. It is a book, and in a way, it did have this thriller aspect of it that was really heartbreaking and it’s uncomfortable. And I think for season two, a lot of those questions get answers. There’s going to be a lot of resolution. There’s going to be a lot of repercussions…I’m very proud of the project. I think it was a really intense thing that we did, but I’m proud of it and I think season two will be even better.”

