Cheetos Debuts Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch Flavor

June 9, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: cheetos

By Sarah Carroll

We’re kind of obsessed with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and now there’s more to love because the company has just released its first new flavor in nine years — Chipotle Ranch!

They weren’t supposed to hit stores until July, but surprise! You can already get your grub on at Target, Safeway, 7-Eleven, and Walmart!

To find a bag near you, click HERE, select the snack and flavor from the dropdown menu on Frito-Lay’s site, and enter your your zip code.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live