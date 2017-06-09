Cheetos Debuts Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch Flavor

By Sarah Carroll
We’re kind of obsessed with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and now there’s more to love because the company has just released its first new flavor in nine years — Chipotle Ranch!
They weren’t supposed to hit stores until July, but surprise! You can already get your grub on at Target, Safeway, 7-Eleven, and Walmart!
To find a bag near you, click HERE, select the snack and flavor from the dropdown menu on Frito-Lay’s site, and enter your your zip code.
Exciting news! The Flamin Hot Chipotle Ranch Cheetos have hit stores already – ahead of schedule from what I heard at the Sweets and Snacks Expo. So far I've found at Safeway, Giant, and Wegmans, and readers have spotted at Target, 7-11, Walgreens, basically everywhere. This was one of my favorites at the Expo and really don't require a review, but I will probably review them anyway. Buy with confidence.