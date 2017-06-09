Cheetos Debuts Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch Flavor

By Sarah Carroll

We’re kind of obsessed with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and now there’s more to love because the company has just released its first new flavor in nine years — Chipotle Ranch!

They weren’t supposed to hit stores until July, but surprise! You can already get your grub on at Target, Safeway, 7-Eleven, and Walmart!

To find a bag near you, click HERE, select the snack and flavor from the dropdown menu on Frito-Lay’s site, and enter your your zip code.

