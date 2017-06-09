WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Didn’t Hug Kesha

By Sarah Carroll

Jerry Seinfeld is finally setting the record straight on why he infamously denied Kesha a hug when they crossed paths on the red carpet earlier this week.

“I don’t hug a total stranger,” he told Extra. “I have to meet someone, say hello, I gotta start somewhere.”

Related: Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha

Kesha walked up to Seinfeld while he was being interviewed to share that she was a huge fan, but when she tried to embrace him, Jerry wasn’t having it.

“I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” he explained. “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star, I don’t know everyone.”

And despite the awkward moment, Seinfeld revealed he and Kesha later patched things up.

“She was very nice about it. We laughed about it.”

Watch Seinfeld tell his side of the story below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram