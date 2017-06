By Sarah Carroll

Having a summer job is the ultimate rite of passage.

Almost everyone has to get one at some point. Sure, we’d all rather sleep in and spend lazy days at the beach, but instead, we woke up, got our butts to work, and earned some hard-earned cash!

Carson Daly and Producer Angie ended up with some rough summer gigs, working crazy hours and cleaning up poop, but those of you who called in this morning with your summer job horror stories really upped the ante.

Take a listen above!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram