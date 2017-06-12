Amy Schumer & Kelly Clarkson Face Off On Celebrity Family Feud

June 12, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Amy Schumer, Family Feud, Kelly Clarkson, Steve Harvey

By Sarah Carroll

Who’s ready to play the feud? Amy Schumer and Kelly Clarkson, that’s who!

The two celebrities and their families competed against each other Sunday night (June 11) on Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey.

Schumer had the biggest laugh of the night when she answered the question, “name something a wife might do to a bald husband’s head.”

“Push it down!” she proclaimed.

Her X-rated response was NOT one of the top seven answers, but Team Schumer still managed to eke out a win. They earned $25,000 for the charity of their choosing.

Check out another hilarious highlight below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live