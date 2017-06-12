Amy Schumer & Kelly Clarkson Face Off On Celebrity Family Feud

By Sarah Carroll

Who’s ready to play the feud? Amy Schumer and Kelly Clarkson, that’s who!

The two celebrities and their families competed against each other Sunday night (June 11) on Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey.

Schumer had the biggest laugh of the night when she answered the question, “name something a wife might do to a bald husband’s head.”

“Push it down!” she proclaimed.

Her X-rated response was NOT one of the top seven answers, but Team Schumer still managed to eke out a win. They earned $25,000 for the charity of their choosing.

Check out another hilarious highlight below:

