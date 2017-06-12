This Instagram Vending Machine Is Selling Fake Likes

June 12, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Instagram, Social Media

By Sarah Carroll

Sure, we’re all guilty of flexin’ for the gram, but would you actually pay cold, hard cash just for a bunch of fake likes?

A vending machine in Russia is now offering 100 likes on your latest picture for the low, low price of 89 cents.

And for all you big spenders, $850 will get you 150,000 followers with a guarantee of up to 1,500 likes per post.

Vending machines are currently located in several places throughout Moscow and have started to spread to other cities. It can also take selfies and print out your Instagram pictures.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live