This Instagram Vending Machine Is Selling Fake Likes

By Sarah Carroll

Sure, we’re all guilty of flexin’ for the gram, but would you actually pay cold, hard cash just for a bunch of fake likes?

A vending machine in Russia is now offering 100 likes on your latest picture for the low, low price of 89 cents.

And for all you big spenders, $850 will get you 150,000 followers with a guarantee of up to 1,500 likes per post.

Vending machines are currently located in several places throughout Moscow and have started to spread to other cities. It can also take selfies and print out your Instagram pictures.

Russia takes the worst excesses of capitalism to the extreme, so here's a vending machine in a mall for buying Likes for your Instagram pics pic.twitter.com/ZZt189opgd — Alexey Kovalev (@Alexey__Kovalev) June 5, 2017

