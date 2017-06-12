WATCH: Bette Midler Ignores Orchestra During Tony Awards Speech

June 12, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Bette Midler, Tony Awards, Viral Video

By Sarah Carroll

Bette Midler refused to let the orchestra play her off Sunday night at the Tony Awards.

The legendary star wasn’t having any of it when the infamous “wrap it up” music began playing during her acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Musical.

It was her first Tony Award win in 43 years, so naturally, she had a lot of people to thank.

“Shut that crap off!” she exclaimed.

Once the orchestra finally ceased, she closed her speech by saying, “This thing has the ability to lift your spirits in these terrible, terrible times—come and see it.”

Watch Midler’s entire speech above!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live