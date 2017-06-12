WATCH: Katy Perry Forgives Taylor Swift, Ranks Her Ex-Lovers In Bed

By Sarah Carroll

Katy Perry is giving her fans the ultimate backstage access — she’s been live streaming her life 24/7 since Thursday night!

It’s all to promote her new album, Witness, and it culminates with an exclusive show tonight at a secret location in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Perry’s provided nonstop entertainment, including inviting over some of her famous friends for dinner, yoga, and more.

And she hasn’t shied away from more controversial moments either.

The pop star opened up about her feud with Taylor Swift and ranked her ex-lovers!

“I forgive [Swift], and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time,” Perry said during a conversation with Arianna Huffington.

“There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, ‘Yeah, we can do this.'”

Host James Corden also stopped by to play one of his Late Late Show games, “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

He asked Katy to rank her top three ex-lovers in bed and if she refused to answer, she’d have to eat a 1,000-year-old egg.

Corden narrowed it down to Orlando Bloom, John Mayer, and Diplo.

“They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place,” Perry prefaced.

After some hemming and hawing, Perry finally said Mayer was the best, followed by Bloom, and then Diplo.

But the biggest surprise came when she revealed Josh Groban was “the one that got away.”

