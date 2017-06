LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is making his return to North Korea Tuesday.

CNN reports North Korean officials are expecting Rodman.

The former Laker was at Beijing International Airport Monday.

It’s unclear what the purpose of Rodman’s visit is for.

This would be his fifth visit to North Korea and his first since 2014.

Rodman has described his trips as “basketball diplomacy”.