French Fries Ranked By Style Ignites Big Debate

By Sarah Carroll

Here at 97.1 AMP Radio, french fries are serious business.

We’re constantly debating over which fast food chain sells the best of the best, so you best believe we got all sorts of fired up when we saw Food Republic’s official rankings.

Turns out this list came out last year, but it recently resurfaced on Twitter because people are still so horrified by the findings.

The blog didn’t rank the fries by the restaurant they come from, rather, they based their results on the style of the fry — including standard cut, steak fries, curly fries, cheese fries, etc.

So, which one topped the list? Waffle fries, of course!

They were followed by Belgian Fries and the very perplexing third place pick, tater tots. Those aren’t even real fries!

Check out the rest of the top 18 below and listen to Carson Daly and the morning show’s big debate above!

Steak fries are so bad they shouldn’t even have made it onto this list pic.twitter.com/iDDap1Us19 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 11, 2017

I don't want to live in a world where Belgian fries are ranked higher than shoestring fries. We deserve so much better. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 11, 2017

if we're out here calling tater tots french fries then cookies are cakes, ketchup is a salad dressing and sushi is a sliced burrito — ryan f mandelbaum🤙 (@RyanFMandelbaum) June 12, 2017

Uhhhh poutine?? I'm feeling potato discrimination up here in Quebec. https://t.co/l9C7ENbJVW — Maia Aziz (@MaiaAziz1) June 11, 2017

