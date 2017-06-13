Rolling Stone’s Essential LGBTQ Pride Songs

June 13, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: Gay Pride, LGBT, LGBTQ, Pride, Pride Month, Rolling Stone

By Sarah Carroll

In honor of Pride Month, Rolling Stone has released its list of the 25 Essential LGBTQ Pride songs.

Their picks span from the 1970s up until today and the magazine describes them as songs that best express “the sex, drama, heartache, struggle, [and] liberation…of queer lives then and now.”

A few of our 97.1 AMP Radio favorites cracked the top 25, including:

Sia, “Alive” (2016)

Lady Gaga, “Born This Way” (2011)

Robyn, “Dancing on My Own” (2010)

Tegan and Sara, “Closer” (2013)

Click HERE to see all 25 songs.

