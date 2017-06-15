City To Light Bat Signal Thursday Night To Honor Adam West

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles will honor the late Adam West — TV’s forever “Batman” — by lighting the Bat Signal Thursday night.

If we have to tell you what the Bat Signal is, this story is probably going over your head.

In the popular and campy TV series (1966-68), Police Commissioner Gordon or Mayor Linseed would light up the night sky with the Bat Signal to let the caped crusader know he was needed ASAP.

And when you’re fighting the likes of Catwoman, Penguin, the Joker, Mr. Freeze, the Riddler, Egghead or Siren (to name a few), time is of the essence.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck will join surprise Bat-guests for a ceremonial lighting of the Bat Signal at City Hall (200 Spring Street.)

West died Friday at 88.

If fans are not able to join in the tribute Thursday night, the West family encourages Adam’s “old chums” to make a donation to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Idaho-based charity for children diagnosed with cancer and their families, Camp Rainbow Gold.

The signal is expected to be displayed at 9 p.m.