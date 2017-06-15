Beyoncé Makes Big Announcement, Not THAT One

By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé breathes such rarefied air in the pop culture ecosystem that her slightest movements are major news. Today, Bey shared some genuinely big news—the culmination of a project she conceived of less than one year ago. The fruits of her labor are finally here.

The superstar answered the question on everyone’s mind:

Who will win the BeyGOOD Initiative Formation Scholars Award?

The Initiative’s merit scholarship program was announced on April 24, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of Lemonade, and four winners have been selected. They represent Berklee College of Music (Sadiya Ramos), Howard University (Maya Rogers), Parsons School of Design at The New School (Avery Youngblood) and Spelman College (Bria Paige). Each earns $25,000 to pursue their creative and academic passions in the coming year.

Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to Beyoncé for the big reveal.