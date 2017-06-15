Carson Daly Gets Schooled On Sexting Slang

By Sarah Carroll
We all know it goes down in the DM, but sometimes it’s hard to get in the mood when you have no idea what your boo just texted you!
Sure, we’re well aware of what BRB and TTYL means, but people are starting to get really sneaky with their steamy sexts.
WTTP? TDTM? LMIRL? I’m sorry…are you speaking English?
Earlier this morning, I quizzed Carson and Producer Angie on some of the most popular slang us kids are using these days.
Take a listen:
Need to study up on your sexting lingo? We’ve got you covered! Check out some of the most common acronyms below:
WTTP: Want to trade pictures?
FYEO: For your eyes only
MOS: Mom over shoulder
182: I hate you
LMIRL: Let’s meet in real life
TDTM: Talk dirty to me
99: Parents are gone
QQ: Crying, often used sarcastically.
CTN: Can’t talk now
143: I love you
1174: Meet at a party
GYPO: Get your pants off