Carson Daly Gets Schooled On Sexting Slang

By Sarah Carroll

We all know it goes down in the DM, but sometimes it’s hard to get in the mood when you have no idea what your boo just texted you!

Sure, we’re well aware of what BRB and TTYL means, but people are starting to get really sneaky with their steamy sexts.

WTTP? TDTM? LMIRL? I’m sorry…are you speaking English?

Earlier this morning, I quizzed Carson and Producer Angie on some of the most popular slang us kids are using these days.

Take a listen:

Need to study up on your sexting lingo? We’ve got you covered! Check out some of the most common acronyms below:

WTTP: Want to trade pictures?

FYEO: For your eyes only

MOS: Mom over shoulder

182: I hate you

LMIRL: Let’s meet in real life

TDTM: Talk dirty to me

99: Parents are gone

QQ: Crying, often used sarcastically.

CTN: Can’t talk now

143: I love you

1174: Meet at a party

GYPO: Get your pants off

