Clippers May Get Out From Shadow Of Lakers With Arena Of Their Own

June 15, 2017 7:25 AM
Filed Under: basketball, Clippers, L.A. Clippers, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Clippers, NBA, Sports

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — They’ve shared Staples Center with the Lakers over the past 18 years, but now they could be ready for a place of their own in Inglewood.

The arena would be directly across the street from the football stadium being built for the Rams and Chargers.

The Inglewood City Council will vote Thursday whether to allow the Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer to use the city-controlled land.  If it goes through, Ballmer will reportedly pay for the entire project. At the moment, the Clippers have a lease to play at Staples Center through 2024.

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live