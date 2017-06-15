Clippers May Get Out From Shadow Of Lakers With Arena Of Their Own

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — They’ve shared Staples Center with the Lakers over the past 18 years, but now they could be ready for a place of their own in Inglewood.

The arena would be directly across the street from the football stadium being built for the Rams and Chargers.

The Inglewood City Council will vote Thursday whether to allow the Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer to use the city-controlled land. If it goes through, Ballmer will reportedly pay for the entire project. At the moment, the Clippers have a lease to play at Staples Center through 2024.