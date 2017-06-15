Diplo Shrugs off Katy Perry’s Sex Ranking Again

He's clearly having a bit of fun at his own expense. June 15, 2017 7:56 AM
By Hayden Wright

During her Witness promotional livestream, James Corden asked Katy Perry to rank her former lovers: John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo. Mayer and Bloom fared well but it was Diplo who brought up the rear, even though Katy insisted they were all great.

Since then, Diplo has tweeted, “I won the bronze medal in sex Olympics ” and “I don’t even remember having sex.” He’s clearly having a bit of fun at his own expense. When the EDM superstar ran into James Corden, he couldn’t resist taking a selfie and reminding everyone about his bronze medal.

Diplo uploaded the image to Instagram and wrote, “at least I tried.”

See the tongue-in-cheek Instagram here:

at least I tried 🥉🤷🏼‍♂️

A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on

