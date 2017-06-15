IKEA-Scented Perfume? Yup, It’s Really Happening

By Sarah Carroll

Do you love smelling like furniture and meatballs? Well, we’ve got the fragrance for you!

IKEA recently announced it is teaming up with luxury perfume brand Byredo to release a scent inspired by its big box stores.

“I know most people have associations of visiting their grandmother’s house – whether it’s her perfume or the flowers or her cooking – smell is a very relevant part of the home. It creates a sense of comfort and security,” perfumer Ben Gorham wrote on IKEA’s blog.

IKEA has created a perfume & it appears simple enough. 👃🏽 pic.twitter.com/qBJe1RVAHv — Dish Nation (@DishNation) June 14, 2017

So…what does it actually smell like? IKEA is only offering up a few hints for now.

“Today we got a sneak peak of what this aromatic collab might turn into: a whiff of the more than well-known Swedish cinnamon buns permeates the hallways of IKEA of Sweden.”

“The collaboration aims at looking into both the role of scent in the home, the carriers and the products as well as exploring innovation in scent, how we can integrate scents in completely new ways,” the press release continued. “But we are also curious to explore the scent of IKEA, if there is one, what does IKEA smell like?”

The IKEA perfume is scheduled to be released in 2019 and will feature a range of candles and perfumes.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram