By Sarah Carroll
You can spot a tourist a mile away if they pronounce words in a certain way you’re not used to.
Sometimes it’s because they have an accent, but in certain cases, they’re just straight up wrong!
Thrillist recently posted a list of the U.S. cities we’ve been mispronouncing for way too long, and gosh darn it, it blew our minds.
Read up on a few of them below and stop embarrassing yourself!
Laffayette, Lousiana
Pronounced: Laff-EE-yet
Not: Lah-FEY-et
Boise, Idaho
Pronounced: BOY-see
Not: BOY-zee
Helena, Montana
Pronounced: HELL-en-a
Not: Hel-AY-na
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Pronounced: Wilks-BARRY
Not: Wilks-BAR
La Jolla, California
Pronounced: La HOY-a
Not: La HOLLA
Kissimmee, Flordida
Pronounced: ka-SIM-mee
Not: KISS-a-mee
Norfolk, Virginia
Pronounced: NAW-fik
Not: Nor-FOKE
Spokane, Washington
Pronounced: Spo-CAN
Not: Spo-KANE
Click HERE to see the entire list!