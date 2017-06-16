Did President Barack Obama Reveal The Sex Of Jay Z & Beyoncé’s Twins?

By Sarah Carroll

The internet thinks Beyoncé is in labor, but you know who has the real scoop? President Barack Obama!

The former commander-in-chief possibly spilled the beans during a pre-recorded congratulatory video for Jay Z’s Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up,” he said.

Naturally, people are jumping to the conclusion that Queen Bey is pregnant with twin girls, but so far, we haven’t received any confirmation from the Carters.

Also noteworthy? Hova did not attend his own ceremony, which has led some to believe Beyoncé is either in labor or has recently given birth.

Check out Obama’s entire tribute to Jay Z below:

