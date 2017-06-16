Jay Z Tweets Thanks to Rappers that Influenced Him

By Hayden Wright

Last night Jay Z made history as the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Motown founder Berry Gordy and R&B pioneer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds were honored alongside Jay, as were pop candyman Max Martin, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and members of Chicago.

Related: Is this Proof Jay Z is Working on a New Album?

Former President Barack Obama appeared in a taped segment bestowing the award on Hova, who didn’t take the recognition for granted. Jay went on a tear, thanking all the rappers (no, literally, all the rappers) who influenced his career and approach to songwriting—from Kanye to Lauryn Hill and every MC in between. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, Biggie Smalls, Eminem and many others made the cut.

Chance the Rapper couldn’t believe his mention (and in Jay’s first tweet, alongside Nas, no less) and wrote: “Putting this screenshot in a trophy case.” Jay also called Barack Obama the best rapper of all time. See Jay’s exhaustive list of influences here:

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit ...Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Thank you, this way —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp...beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time . —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck haa. Naw for real .Pastor Jeezy my partner . Okay I'm done . I'm deleting this app in the morning . Shit is impossible to get right. —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 dropbox.com/sh/9jpk8eb8gwl… —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Wait . Slick fucking Rick . Pimp C and bun . Wow . I just realized how many fresh people the culture has . Big Sean . Sauce money . —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Too many ..Fab , black people really magic . Mac Miller nice too though . —

Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Putting this screenshot in a trophy case. twitter.com/s_c_/status/87… —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 16, 2017

Watch Obama’s salute to Jay Z here: