Macklemore Wants To Be A Dad, “Not Just A Rapper”

By Sarah Carroll

Expectations are high for Macklemore’s first solo album in twelve years, but instead of succumbing to the pressure, he’s putting family first.

The GRAMMY winner, who is taking a creative hiatus from his longtime collaborator Ryan Lewis, built a recording studio in his home basement so he could spend more time with his two-year-old daughter Sloane.

“I just want to be a part of Sloane’s life and I don’t want to be FaceTiming from L.A. or New York working,” he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “I want to be with her as much as I possibly can be, so it was a super important part of the process and to really just be a human, not just a rapper.”

The 33-year-old rapper has been hard at work on his new album for several months now. On Thursday (June 15), he dropped his first single, “Glorious,” featuring Skylar Grey.

The good news? It turns out fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear the entire record.

“It’s not going to be fourth quarter. It won’t be that long, but it has been a process to kind of figure out, you know, ‘Okay, what do we want to fine tune? What do we want to pass on?’”

Macklemore revealed an important part of jump starting his creative process this time around was to write a new song every day in the month of November 2016.

“Regardless of how good it was, regardless of how horrible it was, it was just about getting into the studio, making art, not judging it, and starting again the next day and that really set me off on a good trajectory for this whole album.”

The hook of “Glorious” talks about being “born for this,” which Macklemore describes as a universal theme.

“We’re here for a purpose and everyone has a different one. But we’re all born for our purpose. It’s how do you find that purpose and actualize it?”

The Seattle native made this revelation after years of struggling with addiction.

“Being an addict and having alcoholism and addiction in my blood, it’s important for me to put recovery first and to put my twelve-step program first,” he said. “And then once that happens, then everything else kind of falls in line. Life starts turning out beautifully if I prioritize that first.”

