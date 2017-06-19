Are You A Hoarder & You Don’t Even Know It?

June 19, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: hoarder

By Sarah Carroll

We all like to think we’re nice and normal, but admit it, we’ve all got a dirty little secret we like to keep under wraps!

Producer Angie does her best to expose us all and earlier this morning, she was on a mission to find out if any of us are secret hoarders.

Tbh, we’re a pretty organized crew, but every now when we look in our junk drawers, even we get embarrassed about the things we find in the black hole.

Carson Daly and I took a revealing quiz live on air to find out if we’re guilty of hoarding. Did we pass the test? Listen below to find out!

More from Carson Daly
