Chris Brown & Ray J Drop ‘Burn My Name’ Mixtape

By Abby Hassler

Chris Brown might be getting ready release his 40-track Heartbreak on a Full Moon album soon, but this hasn’t stopped the rapper from giving his fans new music in the meantime.

Brown teamed up with Ray J to dropped a new mixtape, Burn My Name, today (June 19). The 10-track collaboration features appearances from Luvaboy TJ, Truth KO, Payso B, Jackie Long, Knotch, Bizzy Bone and even an interview clip with Vince Staples.

The rapper’s eighth studio album does not yet have a release date, but fans expect it will arrive sometime soon.

In the meantime, listen to the explicit Burn My Name now at Radio.com.