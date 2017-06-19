Here’s The Right Way To Reheat Pizza

By Sarah Carroll
No shade to cold pizza, but sometimes, you just want to chow down on a hot slice.
A Brooklyn restaurant just blew our minds with some step-by-step instructions of how to reheat your leftovers…and it doesn’t involve our go-to move, the microwave!
Roberta’s Pizza suggests the following…
- Put the pizza slice in a hot nonstick pan without any oil or or water.
- Heat the pizza on low-medium for two minutes.
- Put just two drops of water on the pan away from the pizza slice.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover it, and cook it for just one minute so the cheese can melt.
And it’s as easy as that! This method produces a crispy bottom, moist crust, and ooey-gooey cheese.
Check out the instructions that went viral on Reddit below: