Here’s The Right Way To Reheat Pizza

By Sarah Carroll

No shade to cold pizza, but sometimes, you just want to chow down on a hot slice.

A Brooklyn restaurant just blew our minds with some step-by-step instructions of how to reheat your leftovers…and it doesn’t involve our go-to move, the microwave!

Roberta’s Pizza suggests the following…

Put the pizza slice in a hot nonstick pan without any oil or or water. Heat the pizza on low-medium for two minutes. Put just two drops of water on the pan away from the pizza slice. Reduce the heat to low, cover it, and cook it for just one minute so the cheese can melt.

And it’s as easy as that! This method produces a crispy bottom, moist crust, and ooey-gooey cheese.

Check out the instructions that went viral on Reddit below:

Thank you @robertaspizza #brooklyn A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

