Subtle Warning Signs Your Date Is A Jerk

Sarah Carroll

Dating in L.A. is already tough enough.

Braving rush hour traffic to meet someone halfway across town for happy hour seems like an impossible task, but newsflash, that’s just step one!

If you’re meeting people through dating apps, you have no idea who they are, what they believe in, and how they treat their partners. We’ve run into a lot of jerks over the years, and unfortunately, it sometimes takes us way too long to figure it out.

According to BuzzFeed, here are just a few red flags you may not be noticing:

They leave their phone on the table They’re rude to the waiter/bartender/etc. They don’t ask you any questions about yourself They aren’t actually listening to you because they’re more concerned about something they want to say about themselves They speak poorly about their ex They can’t stop looking at their phone Almost everything they say is negative You can’t quite explain why, but you feel deep down in your gut they’re a jerk

Now you know! Don’t say we didn’t warn ya.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram