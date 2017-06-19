This Week In Sports: The Ultimate Warriors

by Brian Bernstein
NBA:
- No surprise here. Monday night capped off the 2016-17 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors whipping the floor with the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to be crowned NBA champs for the second time in three seasons. Kevin Durant, some who’d say he took the easy way out by joining the Warriors, proved that this is the dawn of the KD era. He was awarded the Finals MVP, and while LeBron James was the most dominant player on the floor, Durant was by far the best.
- With the 2017 draft days away, the Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, agreed to send the No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers. In return, the Celtics will get the 76ers 3rd overall pick in 2017, a 1st-round pick in 2018, and a future 1st-rounder. Looks like Markelle Fultz better get used to brotherly love and good ol’ Philly cheesestakes.
- ESPN broke the news Sunday that Indiana’s star attraction, Paul George, told the Pacers he will not be resigning with the team after the 2017-18 season to become a free agent, and that he prefers to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
MLB:
- Cody Bellinger is on freakin’ fire right now. He has hit seven homeruns in his last eight games, and since his MLB debut, 49 games ago, he is the quickest player in baseball history to reach 19 career homers. The rookie sensation will represent the Dodgers in this year’s All-Star game by competing in the Home Run Derby. The Blue Crew has also won nine of their last 10 and are in a tight three-way race for the NL West title.
- Cincinnati Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo fears he may have reached the end of the line due to pain in his right throwing shoulder. The 40-year old has allowed a league-leading 23 homeruns and has a 7.35 earn run average in 14 starts this season.
- The New York Yankees placed starting pitcher CC Sabathia on the disabled listed earlier this week with a sore hamstring, but received good news when hard throwing closer, Aroldis Chapman, rejoined the team for the first time since May 13th with inflammation in his left rotator cuff.
- New York Mets right-hander Matt Harvey is expected to miss several weeks after a MRI and CT scan revealed a stress related injury to his right scapula bone in his throwing shoulder.
- The Colorado Rockies remain red hot and keep their top spot in the NL West. Rockies third baseman, Nolan Arenado, hit for the cycle and capped off his day by hitting a walk-off homerun to beat the San Francisco Giants.
WNBA:
- Diana Taurasi stepped onto the Staples Center floor Sunday night, watched by her parents and Kobe Bryant and his two daughters, and became the WNBA’s all time scoring leader. Taurasi’s scored 19 points in a 90-59 losing effort to the Sparks, but the Phoenix Mercury guard surpassed Tina Thompson’s top spot of 7,488 points.
Boxing:
- Hall of fame boxer, Lennox Lewis, calls the fight between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and MMA sensation Conor McGregor “ridiculous.” In an ESPN interview, Lewis was stated saying, “I can’t take it serious. Mayweather is the best in his weight class; no one can touch him in boxing. He’s a pugilist of the highest order, so for another man from a different sport to fight him? It’s ridiculous to me.” The fight is set for August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Golf:
- 27-year old Brooks Koepka birdied holes 14, 15, and 16 to distance himself from Erin Hills to capture the 117t US Open Championship.