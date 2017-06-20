Chance the Rapper Hires Sign Language Interpreters for Tour

By Annie Reuter

Chance the Rapper has hired American Sign Language interpreters for the remainder of his Be Encouraged Tour. The decision makes Chance the first rapper to personally hire ASL interpreters for a tour.

Chance has teamed up with DEAFinitely, an Atlanta-based organization with the goal to unite “the hearing and deaf communities through music and signing.” According to CBS affiliate WTSP 10 News, the rapper met DEAFinitely Dope founder Matt Maxey at a festival and invited Maxey and two other interpreters to join him on tour.

“We will have interpreters at the show, which will be a new thing going forward, to help everybody experience the show,” Chance said in a video posted to Facebook as Maxey interpreted. “If you know anyone that’s deaf or hard-of-hearing please invite them to the show. We just want to turn up.”