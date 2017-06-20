Petty Reasons Why You Didn’t Want A Second Date

By Sarah Carroll

There’s lots of reasons why you wouldn’t go on a second date.

Maybe you weren’t attracted to them or the conversation didn’t flow easily. But let’s be honest, sometimes we’re just being way too picky!

A recent thread on Reddit asked its users to share the pettiest reasons why they called it off after the first date and the thousands of responses were hilarious.

“She used the same laundry detergent as my grandmother,” karrak92 admitted.

“He said ‘Okie dokie’ multiple times…multiple times!” Pharos_FireBreather exclaimed.

They weren’t the only ones coming clean. Us ladies of the morning show stepped up to the mic to share our embarrassing stories and then a couple of you loyal listeners chimed in too!

Take a listen below:

