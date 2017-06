By Elena Kimball

Car chases capture LA’s attention, but Alaska has boat races.¬†Specifically, the Yukon 800 – the longest and most challenging speedboat race in the world.

Things got real crazy at this year when a contestant unexpectedly fell out of their boat just shy of the finish line!

A woman standing on land totally lost her chill when it happened and offered the best help she could by¬†shouting at him to “Come down later for moose soup!” Multiple times.

You gotta hear it to believe it.