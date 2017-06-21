Grenfell Fire Benefit Single Features Liam Payne, Members of The Who & More

By Hayden Wright
Last week’s Grenfell Tower fire killed at least 79 people and injured dozens—hitting close to home for British recording artists. So Simon Cowell organized a charity cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” which features more than 50 prominent musicians, as well as survivors of the tragedy.
One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have a sort-of reunion on the record, which includes icons like The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, Queen’s Brian May and Nile Rodgers. From the pop world, Cowell also recruited Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Bastille, Rita Ora, Geri Halliwell, Leona Lewis and more.
Proceeds from the single (released by Artists for Grenfell) aid survivors of the blaze.
Listen to “Bridge Over Troubled Water” here.
Here’s a full list of artists on the single.
5 After Midnight
Angel
Anne-Marie
Bastille
Brian May – Queen
Carl Barât – The Libertines
Craig David
Deno
Donae’o
Dua Lipa
Ella Eyre
Ella Henderson
Emeli Sandé
Fleur East
Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell
Geri Halliwell
Gregory Porter
James Arthur
James Blunt
Jessie J
Jessie Ware
John Newman
Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers
Jorja Smith
Kelly Jones – Stereophonics
Labrinth
Leona Lewis
Liam Payne
London Community Gospel Choir
Louis Tomlinson
Louisa Johnson
Matt Goss
Matt Terry
Mr Eazi
Nathan Sykes
Nile Rodgers
Omar
Paloma Faith
Pixie Lott
Ray BLK
RAYE
Rita Ora
Robbie Williams
Shakka
Shane Filan
Stormzy
The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)
Tokio Myers
Tom Grennan
Tony Hadley
Tulisa
WSTRN
