56 New Emojis Coming To Your Phone This Fall

By Sarah Carroll

No matter how many emojis there are, we always need another one!

The Unicode Consortium has just released a brand new crop of options, including a vomit face, a dinosaur, a slab of meat, and a mermaid.

Apple still needs to approve the additions, but the rumor is they will be available sometime this fall.

If all 56 emojis get the green light, that will bring us to a total of 239 emojis to express ourselves.

👉 Every new emoji for 2017. 56 from Unicode 10.0 + 183 sequences for gender, skin tone, flagshttps://t.co/VrsDgETwNx pic.twitter.com/cHNxq17emE — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) June 22, 2017

Check out the entire list of new emojis below:

Star-Struck

Face With Raised Eyebrow

Exploding Head

Crazy Face

Face With Symbols Over Mouth

Face Vomiting

Shushing Face

Face With Hand Over Mouth

Face With Monocle

Child

Adult

Older Adult

Woman With Headscarf

Bearded Person

Breast-Feeding

Mage

Fairy

Vampire

Merperson

Elf

Genie

Zombie

Person in Steamy Room

Person Climbing

Person in Lotus Position

Love-You Gesture

Palms Up Together

Brain

Orange Heart

Scarf

Gloves

Coat

Socks

Billed Cap

Zebra

Giraffe

Hedgehog

Sauropod

T-Rex

Cricket

Coconut

Broccoli

Pretzel

Cut of Meat

Sandwich

Bowl With Spoon

Canned Food

Dumpling

Fortune Cookie

Takeout Box

Pie

Cup With Straw

Chopsticks

Flying Saucer

Sled

Curling Stone

