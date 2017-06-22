56 New Emojis Coming To Your Phone This Fall

By Sarah Carroll
No matter how many emojis there are, we always need another one!
The Unicode Consortium has just released a brand new crop of options, including a vomit face, a dinosaur, a slab of meat, and a mermaid.
Apple still needs to approve the additions, but the rumor is they will be available sometime this fall.
If all 56 emojis get the green light, that will bring us to a total of 239 emojis to express ourselves.
Check out the entire list of new emojis below:
Star-Struck
Face With Raised Eyebrow
Exploding Head
Crazy Face
Face With Symbols Over Mouth
Face Vomiting
Shushing Face
Face With Hand Over Mouth
Face With Monocle
Child
Adult
Older Adult
Woman With Headscarf
Bearded Person
Breast-Feeding
Mage
Fairy
Vampire
Merperson
Elf
Genie
Zombie
Person in Steamy Room
Person Climbing
Person in Lotus Position
Love-You Gesture
Palms Up Together
Brain
Orange Heart
Scarf
Gloves
Coat
Socks
Billed Cap
Zebra
Giraffe
Hedgehog
Sauropod
T-Rex
Cricket
Coconut
Broccoli
Pretzel
Cut of Meat
Sandwich
Bowl With Spoon
Canned Food
Dumpling
Fortune Cookie
Takeout Box
Pie
Cup With Straw
Chopsticks
Flying Saucer
Sled
Curling Stone
