Mouse Mingle Is The Dating App For Disney Fans

By Sarah Carroll

Want to find your Mickey or Minnie? There’s an app for that!

Mouse Mingle is here for all you Disney aficionados. The website and app describes itself as a “place to connect people who love Disney and who want that same magic in their relationship.”

Users are encouraged to include their favorite Disney songs, favorite characters, and level of obsession on their profiles.

Some day… or, TODAY. Don't wait for them to come. Go find them on MouseMingle.com A post shared by MouseMingle.com (@mousemingle) on May 10, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

If you’ve already found your Prince Charming, you can use Mouse Mingle to find a “Park Pal,” a.k.a. a new friend to hang out with at Disneyland.

The app is free to download, however, it costs $12.55 a month to message a potential match.

