Rihanna Gives Heartbroken Fan Sweet Breakup Advice

By Abby Hassler

Next time Rihanna fans go through a breakup, they might consider turning to the “Work” singer for support. A dedicated Rihanna fan recently reached out to the star on for help and the singer delivered some incredible breakup wisdom.

Over Twitter direct message, the fan asked RiRi, “How did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling.”

A few hours later Rihanna responded with sweet words of wisdom, writing, “Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!!”

Check out the sweet exchange below.