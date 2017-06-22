Top 10 Annoying Things Roommates Do

June 22, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: roommate, roommates

By Sarah Carroll

Everyone has a bad roommate story…everyone!

Some of us got stuck with them in college. Others ran into trouble when they picked someone random off of Craigslist.

Carson once had a roommate who stole EVERYTHING from their apartment, including the faucets and light fixtures!

A new survey asked people to share the most annoying roommate habits that drive them nuts. Here’s what made the top 10:

  1. Eating your food without permission
  2. Leaving hair in the shower drain
  3. Using your toiletries
  4. Leaving a mess in the common areas
  5. Not doing their dishes
  6. Refusing to take out the garbage until it’s overflowing
  7. Refusing to pay more money for a bigger room
  8. Being too loud
  9. Trying to be a clingy friend when that’s not what you signed up for
  10. Having loud sex

These are some of the most common issues that stir up drama among roommates. But earlier today, a few of you called in with some honest-to-goodness horror stories!

Take a listen:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live