Top 10 Annoying Things Roommates Do

By Sarah Carroll

Everyone has a bad roommate story…everyone!

Some of us got stuck with them in college. Others ran into trouble when they picked someone random off of Craigslist.

Carson once had a roommate who stole EVERYTHING from their apartment, including the faucets and light fixtures!

A new survey asked people to share the most annoying roommate habits that drive them nuts. Here’s what made the top 10:

Eating your food without permission Leaving hair in the shower drain Using your toiletries Leaving a mess in the common areas Not doing their dishes Refusing to take out the garbage until it’s overflowing Refusing to pay more money for a bigger room Being too loud Trying to be a clingy friend when that’s not what you signed up for Having loud sex

These are some of the most common issues that stir up drama among roommates. But earlier today, a few of you called in with some honest-to-goodness horror stories!

Take a listen:

