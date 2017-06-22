Top 10 Annoying Things Roommates Do

By Sarah Carroll
Everyone has a bad roommate story…everyone!
Some of us got stuck with them in college. Others ran into trouble when they picked someone random off of Craigslist.
Carson once had a roommate who stole EVERYTHING from their apartment, including the faucets and light fixtures!
A new survey asked people to share the most annoying roommate habits that drive them nuts. Here’s what made the top 10:
- Eating your food without permission
- Leaving hair in the shower drain
- Using your toiletries
- Leaving a mess in the common areas
- Not doing their dishes
- Refusing to take out the garbage until it’s overflowing
- Refusing to pay more money for a bigger room
- Being too loud
- Trying to be a clingy friend when that’s not what you signed up for
- Having loud sex
These are some of the most common issues that stir up drama among roommates. But earlier today, a few of you called in with some honest-to-goodness horror stories!
Take a listen: