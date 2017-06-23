Carson Daly Mornings Share Their Hidden Talents

By Sarah Carroll

Pierece Brosnan can breathe fire, Geena Davis is a world class archer, and Christopher Walken used to be a lion tamer.

That’s pretty impressive considering it’s just their hobby! But celebrities aren’t the only ones with hidden talents.

Producer Angie recently realized she’s freakishly good at headstands!

WOAH!! 😲😮😳😯#ProducerAngie just shocked us all with her #hiddentalent!!! 🙆🏼| @angfitz123 #CarsonDalyMornings A post shared by AMP Radio (@971ampradio) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

She and few of our other co-workers shared their unique abilities earlier this morning.

Like Ophi, who can spit out tongue twisters like it ain’t no thing, and Tamara, who’s a legit pro at double talk. You gotta hear this insane secret language!

