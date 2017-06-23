Carson Daly Mornings Share Their Hidden Talents

By Sarah Carroll
Pierece Brosnan can breathe fire, Geena Davis is a world class archer, and Christopher Walken used to be a lion tamer.
That’s pretty impressive considering it’s just their hobby! But celebrities aren’t the only ones with hidden talents.
Producer Angie recently realized she’s freakishly good at headstands!
She and few of our other co-workers shared their unique abilities earlier this morning.
Like Ophi, who can spit out tongue twisters like it ain’t no thing, and Tamara, who’s a legit pro at double talk. You gotta hear this insane secret language!