Clip of Kesha’s Fierce ‘Woman’ Video Leaks

Get ready for new Kesha. June 23, 2017 5:41 AM
Filed Under: Kesha

By Hayden Wright

Kesha’s protracted legal battle with Sony and producer Dr. Luke has kept her out of the pop music game for some time—but in 2017, she’s teed up for a comeback. A Kesha fan account on Instagram shared a minute-long clip of a new video for “Woman,” a badass song with country and rockabilly vibes.

Related: Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha

The teaser was filmed on a smartphone (tweet notifications pop up throughout) and the quality is low, but fans can hear a snippet of the song and some of the visuals Kesha has planned for her next act. The artist is pictured cruising down the highway in a convertible singing about her strength.

“I do what I want/ Say what you say/ I work real hard every day,” she sings. “I’m a motherf—–’ woman, baby, alright/ I don’t need a man to be holding me too tight.”

Watch the preview here.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live