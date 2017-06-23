DJ Khaled Talks New Album ‘Grateful,’ Says There Was No Plan B to Rihanna on ‘Wild Thoughts’

DJ Khaled just dropped his 10th album ‘Grateful’ and he stopped by AMP Radio on release night to talk about it.

The king of anthems, DJ Khaled told us that he was very particular about who would be on the latest track ‘Wild Thoughts.’ And that was Rihanna.

“We got in the studio and I had this idea for years. I wanted for it to be the right time but also I had to make sure I put the right artist on there. And I knew, for me to flip this record, I wanted Rihanna. I didn’t have a Plan B. So I got Rihanna and shout out to Bryson Tiller.”

The success of the track is no surprise to anyone who has heard past records from DJ Khaled. He’s the hit maker. You’d think that after all of it, his ego would takeover, but it hasn’t. He’s still one of the most positive artists out there, as shown on Snapchat & Instagram every day. It seems he’s onto something with the positive vibes.

“At the end of the day, we have life, imma show love. The more love you put out there, the more love you get back. Love is the key. Love is the answer. Love is the solution. There’s a lot going on in the world. I don’t want to get caught up in negative stuff. I’m a father now.”

At less than a year old, Ashad is already making waves in the business, with ‘Grateful’ being his first album. Yes, this is a joint effort, and he’s already seeing the fruits of his labor with some of the hottest clothes, jewelry, and swag we’ve ever seen on someone his age.

“I can’t tell him no. I just got that love. I’m sure every father in the world has love for their children. That’s what so beautiful. Its something you cant really explain unless you’re a mother or a father. Its the realist joy, and the realist love ever.”

Watch the full interview above and go get DJ Khaled & Ashad’s album is now available everywhere in the world.